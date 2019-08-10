Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Shares Up 6.6%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 278,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 133,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Mid-Con Energy Partners worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

