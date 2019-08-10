Mirati Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.16.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $111.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,147,000 after acquiring an additional 956,022 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 819,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $6,367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $71,268,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 803,768 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,014. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

