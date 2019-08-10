MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE MIXT opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous dividend of $0.01. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 207,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.