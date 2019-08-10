Mixin (XIN) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $103.16 million and $95,737.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $226.20 or 0.01991322 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last week, Mixin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000260 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.