Mizuho Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endo International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 6,585,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

