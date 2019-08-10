MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 760.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 282,464 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 780,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 88.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $457,306. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $74.98 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

