Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $82,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after buying an additional 472,602 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $10,488,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 49,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $155.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mongodb from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $282,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $2,713,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,088 shares of company stock worth $35,102,249. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

