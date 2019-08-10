Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Nomura dropped their target price on Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commscope in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $73,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

