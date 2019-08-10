MOAC Hits Market Cap of $29.16 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00003953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $51.55 and $13.77. During the last week, MOAC has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a total market cap of $29.16 million and approximately $17,021.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00024681 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

