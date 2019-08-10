Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Paypal by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,595. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.