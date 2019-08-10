Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $58,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $113.77. 2,665,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,698. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.27 and a 52-week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.