Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marina Biotech were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marina Biotech by 1,429.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 169,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 158,724 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marina Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marina Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 712,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,025. Marina Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marina Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Marina Biotech from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marina Biotech in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

