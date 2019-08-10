Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,027 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Southern by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after purchasing an additional 849,842 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 752,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,381,702. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

