Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

CL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $630,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,875 shares of company stock worth $31,360,713. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

