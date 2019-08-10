Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total transaction of $2,593,059.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,143.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total transaction of $1,189,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,907 shares of company stock worth $35,293,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,061.25.

AZO traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $1,088.66. The company had a trading volume of 197,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,340. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,129.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.42 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

