Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 110.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.70. 3,472,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Centene’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

