Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and CIELO S A/S (NASDAQ:CIOXY) Head to Head Survey

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Moneygram International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moneygram International and CIELO S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneygram International 2 0 1 0 1.67 CIELO S A/S 0 2 1 0 2.33

Moneygram International currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Moneygram International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Moneygram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Moneygram International has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moneygram International and CIELO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moneygram International $1.45 billion 0.14 -$24.00 million $0.43 7.63 CIELO S A/S $3.22 billion 1.60 $1.12 billion N/A N/A

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Moneygram International.

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Moneygram International does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Moneygram International and CIELO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneygram International -5.56% -3.29% 0.33% CIELO S A/S 26.20% 19.91% 3.51%

Summary

CIELO S A/S beats Moneygram International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.