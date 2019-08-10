Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 894,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $22,034 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 107,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 56.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 102,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 95,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.