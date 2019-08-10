Monoeci Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.00 (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Monoeci coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monoeci has a total market capitalization of $119,545.00 and $45.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monoeci has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.00863550 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003486 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000716 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Monoeci

Monoeci is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

