Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.31) on Wednesday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,171.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

