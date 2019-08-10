Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.08.

NYSE:D opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 125.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,432,000 after buying an additional 1,033,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

