Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $9.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.06 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $9.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $39.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.23 billion to $39.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.88 billion to $40.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. 10,799,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,109,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.