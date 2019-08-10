Morgan Stanley Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.91 ($9.19).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.25 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.24. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.16 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of €9.66 ($11.23).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.