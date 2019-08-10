Morgan Stanley Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $76.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.48. 2,575,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

