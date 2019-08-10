Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 122,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 247,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

