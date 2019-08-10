Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MOTS remained flat at $$2.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,065. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.60. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 1,031,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,059,332 shares of company stock worth $6,179,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

