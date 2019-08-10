Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

Shares of MYO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 53,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,952. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 1.56% of Myomo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

