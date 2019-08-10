Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.75% and a negative net margin of 3,194.72%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 1,440,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.40.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gabelli upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

