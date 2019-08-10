Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,194.72% and a negative return on equity of 119.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million.

NBRV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.40. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.