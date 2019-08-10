Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for about 2.7% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,562.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 301.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,592 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

