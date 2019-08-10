Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,895,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $132,287 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 24.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,310,000 after buying an additional 869,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,568,000 after buying an additional 1,419,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,149.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after buying an additional 1,103,205 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $32.38. 1,231,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.51. Natera has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 409.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.