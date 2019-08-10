Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Critical Contrast

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nathan’s Famous and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $101.85 million 2.92 $21.49 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $18.37 million 2.40 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 21.10% -17.91% 15.50% FAT Brands -15.35% -46.44% -5.93%

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

