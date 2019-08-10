National Bank Financial Boosts AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) Price Target to C$25.00

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AltaGas Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of AltaGas Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas Canada from C$23.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas Canada in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of AltaGas Canada stock traded up C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$26.85. 79,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.16. AltaGas Canada has a one year low of C$14.06 and a one year high of C$27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $805.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas Canada will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Canada Company Profile

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

