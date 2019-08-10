National Bank Financial Cuts Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target to C$3.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOX. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Stuart Olson in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

Shares of Stuart Olson stock traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.44. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 million and a P/E ratio of 80.50. Stuart Olson has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$7.30.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$220.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stuart Olson will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stuart Olson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,050.00%.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.