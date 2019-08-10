National Bank Financial Raises MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Price Target to C$15.00

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TSE:MKP traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.92. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.88. The stock has a market cap of $383.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.46.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

