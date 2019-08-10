National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives Top Pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 465 ($6.08).

NEX traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 419 ($5.47). 280,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 450.20 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.70), for a total transaction of £22,009.28 ($28,759.02). Also, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £74,880 ($97,843.98).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

