National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NATI. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

In other news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,139.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,428,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 219.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

