Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $203,110.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Neblio has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $203,110.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00004846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011417 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029901 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,434,155 coins and its circulating supply is 14,752,605 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

