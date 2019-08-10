Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on NKTR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,804,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.67. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,070,354.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,790.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock worth $8,356,254. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

