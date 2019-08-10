Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 22,804,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.83. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $346,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,790.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

