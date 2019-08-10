NEO Price Reaches $10.54 on Exchanges (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for about $10.54 or 0.00092154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Liquid. During the last seven days, NEO has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. NEO has a market capitalization of $743.58 million and $308.94 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00258044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.01225339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000454 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001991 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DragonEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Liquid, Allcoin, OKEx, Ovis, Binance, Bitbns, CoinBene, BigONE, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, Exrates, Huobi, CoinEx, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Upbit, Bitfinex, Koinex, Bitinka, BCEX, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Tidebit, Gate.io, BitForex, TDAX, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Coinrail, LBank and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

