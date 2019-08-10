Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,717 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 85.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 743.2% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.78. 8,544,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,022. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

