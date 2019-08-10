Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

NBIX traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 512,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,208. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $7,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,508 shares in the company, valued at $44,653,497.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $5,342,026.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,415 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,897 shares of company stock worth $28,990,669. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emory University raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the first quarter. Emory University now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 901.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

