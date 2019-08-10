New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Earns Hold Rating from Northland Securities

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBEV. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the first quarter worth $56,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

