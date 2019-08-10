New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 126,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,785. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director David J. Grain purchased 28,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $358,817.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,599 shares of company stock worth $694,772.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

