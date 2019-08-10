New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Paul C. Heeschen Purchases 5,000 Shares

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Paul C. Heeschen acquired 5,000 shares of New Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,451.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NWHM opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. New Home Company Inc has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Get New Home alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Home during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in New Home by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Home by 2,056.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in New Home during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Home by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.