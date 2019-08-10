New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $596,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,237.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,803,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

