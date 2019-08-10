New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.08.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $113.34.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $354,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 5,673 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $572,689.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,234 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock worth $17,491,613. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 255.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

