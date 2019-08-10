Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,070,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653,939 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $62,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 880,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,278 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,289,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,490 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $41,637.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 274,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,371.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,720 shares of company stock worth $3,254,208. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

