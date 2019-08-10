Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NR. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 401,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.57. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $631.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.